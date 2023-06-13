ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in Clyde was accused of attempting to attack a New York State Trooper, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the troopers were responding to a report of a disturbance. It was alleged that 37-year-old Evan Rattray tried to hit a trooper with a weapon before running.

According to deputies, Rattray was found in a field near State Route 414 when he tried again to throw a weapon at the deputies, missing them.

Rattray was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and menacing in the second degree. He was also charged for the incident with NYSP.

He was sent to Wayne County Jail and will appear in Galen Town Court at a later date.