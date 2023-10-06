ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The defense has rested in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz as closing arguments will soon follow.

On the night of July 21, 2022, Officer Mazurkiewicz was inside an unmarked police car with his partner Officer Sino Seng when a suspect went up to the car and fired shots, fatally striking Officer Mazurkiewicz. Officer Seng and a 15-year-old girl in a nearby house were also hit.

22-year-old Kelvin Vickers of Boston was identified as the suspect as police said they found him hiding inside a vacant house near the scene of the shooting.

Jury selection in Vickers’ trial began last month as the jury heard testimonies from police officers — including Officer Seng — and watched surveillance footage from the day of the shooting.

Closing arguments in Vickers’ trial are expected to begin on Tuesday morning.