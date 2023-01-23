ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Closing arguments are expected to take place Monday in the trial of Irondequoit man Seth Larson, who is accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021.

Larson is currently being held on murder charges as well as two counts of concealment of a human corpse.

During opening statements of the trial, which took place earlier this month, the prosecution told the jury they will without a doubt come to the conclusion that Larson killed Shuler, saying he dismembered her, leaving only her torso under a blue tarp in the backyard and disposing of her hands, feet, head and other parts in a pond.

The prosecution also said the home was splattered with Lisa’s blood, and someone had tried to dig a hole in the basement. They also said Larson withdrew money from his bank account, bought burner phones, and fled to West Virginia.

The defense said this investigation was limited, only focusing on Larson without looking into any other potential suspects.

On May 25, 2021, investigators found Shuler’s dismembered body outside her and Lawson’s residence on the 4300 block of Culver Road in Irondequoit, according to court documents.

A few days later, more of her remains were found near Durand Lake.

Larson was identified as a person of interest and was later caught in West Virginia by U.S. Marshals following “a weeks-long” search.

A court date in August was to decide whether doorbell footage that was obtained was admissible, with no decision made. Prosecutors laid out what they’d identified as Larson’s murder plan. Officials said he had cleared his bank account and bought camping gear, burner phones, and maps that were eventually found in a West Virginia hotel Larson was staying in.

Larson’s bail remains set at $1 million cash, 10 percent of $5 million partially secured surety bond, and a $2 million insurance company bail bond.

