CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Clarksville teen accused of killing his parents is scheduled to appear in court today.

17-year-old William Larson, jr. was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of manslaughter in the first degree.

Troopers say they do not think their deaths were caused by the fire.

The funeral for the parents is also scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Cuba, New York.