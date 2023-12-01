Editor’s Note: Details about the victim Shannon D. Wright have been re-clarified and edited. We apologize for the error.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Clarkson driver was killed in a car crash Thursday night on West Avenue in Brockport, according to the Brockport Police Department.

The crash occurred near Redman Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. Investigators said 51-year-old Shannon D. Wright was heading west on West Ave. when he hit a vehicle that was at a red light.

Both Wright and the other driver were taken to URMC Strong West. Wright was pronounced dead, but the driver was treated for minor injuries and was released.

The crash remains under investigation and police said there will be no further information at this moment.