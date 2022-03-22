ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester store clerks with charged with rape and other offenses after allegedly locking a juvenile female inside a corner store near Central Park and sexually assaulting her, police announced Monday.

On Tuesday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced “immediate action” to ensure the property, 95 Central Park, is “no longer a venue for illegal activity.”

According to the mayor’s office, the building owner — who was renting the space for the business owner of the corner store — has preliminarily indicated his intent to close the business. Rochester police officials confirmed Tuesday the store is currently padlocked and not operating.

Furthermore, the mayor announced City’s Corporation Counsel, along with Neighborhood Service Center staff, is meeting with the building owner to agree on terms of operation for any future business at that address. Officials say if terms are not reached, the city will work to have the property declared a nuisance and close it on a long-term basis.

“As soon as we learned of the incident this weekend, we began an accelerated process around this property,” said Rochester Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley. “Given the extent of alleged criminal activity discovered Saturday – including violent sexual assault, weapons, and drugs – we are taking immediate and definitive actions to ensure this location is no longer a threat to the community.”

According to Rochester police, officers responded to a private residence on March 19 around 3:20 p.m. for the report of sexual assault.

Investigators found that a juvenile female had gone inside the store, and was sexually assaulted by two employees who locked her inside, according to police.

Officials say both store clerks were taken to custody with no incident. Police were able to also recover a Glock 9mm handgun which was loaded with 48 rounds in a drum-style magazine.

That firearm was reported stolen from Ohio and an additional five pounds of marijuana was also found, according to authorities.

Police warned Monday that information gathered indicated that there may be more victims associated with the two suspects involved in this crime.

Both suspects were arrested and face the following charges:

Shadad Alghaithy, 20: Rape in the First Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree Unlawful Imprisonment



The 20-year-old is currently a Level 2 Sex Offender stemming from a 2021 conviction.

James Hampton, 28: Rape in the First Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree Unlawful Imprisonment



Police say Hampton is on parole for a conviction involving criminal possession of controlled substances.

According to authorities, both suspects are scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Friday morning.

