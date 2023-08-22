ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is detailing why exactly they decided to shut down a local mini mart on St. Paul Street after an uptick in violence in the area.

Monday night, they said the store was believed to be a contributor to the violence. The mini mart at 72 St. Paul Street was shut down by the city through the power of the Gun Violence State of Emergency.

The mayor says there were various activities the business was involved in that led the city to this solution.

Following two shootings happening within 24-hours of each other at the area of St. Paul and Pleasant Streets, the city shut down the business located at 72 St. Paul.

Mayor Malik Evans says the city has been watching the mini mart for some time now. He says when the second shooting on the street occurred, it further confirmed they were right to have that business on their radar.

The city’s Gun Violence State of Emergency was just renewed for the 12th month just last week. So far under the order, the city says they’ve been able to shut down nearly 20 businesses.

“Lawlessness. We don’t tolerate lawlessness in our city and that was the reason we closed 72 St. Paul. When places become a magnet for crime and activity that is detrimental to the neighborhood, you have people who live across from that store, you have people who work in our administrative building at 55 St. Paul, and we have made clear every tool in our toolbox to stop that kind of behavior.”

However, losing the store could mean one less resource for folks to get food in that area. But the Mayor says it’s not much of a problem as the business was itself.

“I think there are places that are nearby that are also sources of food,” Mayor Evans said. “Without disparaging or talking about the mini mart, I think that what was happening there and the danger that place presented outweighed any of the other stuff that was happening there.”

The Mayor was unable to get into specifics as to what these additional activities included that the business was involved.

