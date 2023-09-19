ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a property on North Clinton Avenue after a shooting at a party that took place Friday evening into Saturday.

Officers said that they received information about an after-hours party inside the building. According to RPD, they heard loud music and saw cars illegally parked in the area. Those cars were issued parking citations.

A man, who was identified as the owner, explained that there was a birthday party inside and refused to turn down the music. He was given a citation for violating the city’s noise ordinance.

Around three hours later, officers said they went back to the location for reports of shots fired. They saw multiple people running from the area saying that there was a shooting in the building. No injuries were reported, but there was evidence of gunshots.

After entering the building, investigators found several firearms and at least one rifle casing inside the building. Six firearms and a large quantity of suspected drugs were recovered.

According to the City of Rochester Law Department, the property was acting as a bar/club without a license. The City shut the property down after issuing a Gun Violence Emergency Closure Order.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.