City resident charged with DWI after hitting 3 cars, fleeing scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 38-year-old city resident is charged with driving while intoxicated after police say he hit a vehicle driving in the opposite direction, then hit two unoccupied cars while attempting to flee the scene.

Around 5:30 Sunday evening officers responded to the area of Knickerbocker Avenue for the report of an accident involving multiple cars. Once on scene they learned that the driver had fled, and he was located a short distance away. He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was tested for it. He was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI and several other tickets.

A passenger of the striking vehicle was taken to Strong as a precaution. There were no other injuries.

Knickerbocker has reopened to traffic.