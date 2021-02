ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of W. Main Street.

The victim, a 21-year-old male and city resident, was shot at least once and taken to Strong by a private vehicle. According to Strong, his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are investigating and say there is no further danger to the public. No suspects are in custody and anyone with any information is asked to call 911.