Christopher Pate indicted on burglary charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christopher Pate has been indicted in Burglary in the First Degree following an incident in early April.

The Rochester Police Department arrested 43-year-old Christopher Pate — a man previously assaulted by a Rochester Police Officer — and 44-year-old Jennifer Shea in the first week of May.

According to RPD, Saladyga was assaulted on April 7 around 1:30 a.m. when police say property of hers was forcible stolen from her hotel room. She was hospitalized with injuries sustained during the robbery. She died as a result of her injuries on April 22.

Pate and Shea were taken into custody without incident on Thursday. Both were charged with second degree assault, second degree robbery, and first degree burglary.

Police officials say they are awaiting results of the autopsy from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office to determine if Saladyga’s death will be ruled a homicide. If so, additional charges may be presented to a grand jury.

Pate suffered serious injuries in May 2018 during an arrest attempt, which was ultimately found to be case of mistaken identity.

A now-former RPD officer, Michael Sippel was found guilty of third degree assault in May 2019 in connection to the case. Sippel’s termination from the RPD was effective the date of his conviction.