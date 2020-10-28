Christopher Pate arrested, charged with assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christopher Pate, a 43-year-old Rochester man previously assaulted by a Rochester police officer, has been arrested and charged with second degree assault.

Officials say they arrested Pate on Oct. 23 following an investigation into the assault of a city resident on Oct. 3. The 57-year-old resident was struck several times with a hammer and had a cut on his face from a razor blade. He also had multiple puncture wounds in his lower and upper body.

Pate is the second person charged in connection to the incident. Officers arrested and charged Jennifer Shea, 43, of Rochester with second degree assault. A follow-up investigation led to Pate’s arrest. Pate was arraigned and released on Oct. 24.

He suffered serious injuries in May 2018 during an arrest attempt, which was ultimately found to be case of mistaken identity.

A now-former RPD officer, Michael Sippel was found guilty of third degree assault in May 2019 in connection to the case. Sippel’s termination from the RPD was effective the date of his conviction.