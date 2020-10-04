Chili home invaded while teen was doing remote learning

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – On Chili parent said his teenage son was home doing remote schoolwork in the middle of the day, when a knock at the door leads to strangers entering the house and taking money.

Michael Barrone is having a new deadbolt installed on his front door after he said something traumatizing happened while his 16-year-old son was home alone doing remote schoolwork. Barrone said his son thought the man and woman at the door just needed help so his son walked to his bedroom for cash.

Barrone said the woman demanded more money and followed his son to another room as he scrambled to find more money. Neighbors said they were left shaken after hearing of this incident.

“I’m just kind of shocked,” Sandy Marini said. ” I’ve never heard of such a thing in the neighborhood it’s always you know very quiet and the people are nice and shocking.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

“It’s not a good feeling at all no and he was terrified four hours of the day he lock the door back up and he stood in his bedroom.”