Chili man charged after iPhone found recording 9-year-old girl’s bedroom

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A Chili man is facing charges after accusations that he was recording a minor through her bedroom window on his iPhone.

Chris Cesareo, 25, is charged with second degree unlawful surveillance, a Class E felony.

Investigators say Cesareo used an iPhone to record video through a 9-year-old girl’s window at a Chili home Thursday. Court documents say Cesareo put his phone in between the screen and glass of the window, pointed inside the girl’s bedroom.

According to the court documents, the mother of the girl said:

“[She] went into her bedroom and sat her desk. She very quickly came out and said we got a free iPhone. I asked her what she was talking about and she said there was an iPhone in her window. I went into her room and saw a phone sitting in her window. The phone was sitting vertically and the phone’s camera was facing into the room.”

The mother’s deposition continued:

“I went outside and saw the screen to the bedroom window was cut and a phone was sitting inside of the screen. Took the phone out of the window and saw that the phone was video recording. The timer on the video showed somewhere around 58 minutes.”

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Cesareo was arraigned and released on an appearance ticket.

