ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 4-year-old child was treated for injuries after nearly being struck in a drive-by shooting on First Street overnight Monday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 100 block of First Street for the report of a 4-year-old shot. Once at the location, they determined that nobody had been shot. Instead, they learned a 25-year-old city resident was driving eastbound on Upper Falls when an unknown vehicle fired at the vehicle.

Investigators believe the suspect’s gunfire struck the car’s rear, shattering the rear passenger window. A 4-year-old boy was in the rear passenger seat when the shots were fired.

Although he was not struck by a bullet, police said the shattered glass caused a small scratch on his upper body. He was treated and released to his family.

No suspect is in custody. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.