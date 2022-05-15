HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a child was driving a van recklessly in Henrietta on Jefferson Road near Jefferson Plaza on Saturday evening.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy observed the minivan rear-end a stopped vehicle at a red light. Deputies said a child was behind the wheel and continued through the intersection, almost striking multiple vehicles.

MCSO said the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop.

“The vehicle continued driving recklessly through Henrietta and into the City of Rochester,” MCSO said. “The minivan finally stopped after striking multiple vehicles, including a patrol vehicle on Mt. Hope Avenue at Robinson Drive.”

Deputies identified the driver as a juvenile and the only occupant of the vehicle. AMR took the child to a local hospital for precautionary measures. Deputies say no one else was injured.

MCSO said the minivan was stolen from Crestwood Child Center. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree Grand Larceny.