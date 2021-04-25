Child, 11, hospitalized after shooting on Magnolia Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A child is in the hospital with injuries after a shooting Sunday night.

Police say the 11-year-old city resident appeared to be inside a home on Magnolia Street when he was struck in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital — they say his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

There appears to be no further danger to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.