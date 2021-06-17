Chemung County fugitive arrested after US Marshals manhunt; also wanted in Seneca & Schuyler County

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Benjamin Nichols of Erin has been arrested in a bunker after a manhunt involving the US Marshals on Langdon Hill Road on Wednesday morning.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Nichols has been wanted on active warrants by numerous police agencies throughout Upstate NY since January 2021. Officials received information that he was inside a residence in Erin, initiating the manhunt on Wednesday.

US Marshals conducting manhunt in Chemung County. Chemung County Sheriff Vehicle



The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office had an active arrest warrant for NICHOLS, a Level II Sex Offender, for failure to notify the NYS Sex Offender Registry of a change of address, a Class E Felony. Nichols was also wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony, and by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substances in the Second Degree, a Class A Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nichols was located with the assistance of the agency’s K-9 Egon “hiding in a bunker type fortification that had been built in the basement of his residence.”

Nichols was arraigned and released on our agency’s charges and turned over to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment on the charges out of their county.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has worked collaboratively with the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force out of Rochester, N.Y, as well as with the Seneca and Schuyler County Sheriff’s Offices.

18 News first learned of the heavy police presence through a viewer tip around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.