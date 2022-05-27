BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man convicted of enticing a mentally disabled 17-year-old girl into a sexual relationship is going behind bars for 30 years.
Michael Mesko, 52, of Cheektowaga, messaged the 17-year-old over text message and mobile chat apps. He engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim between Oct. 8, 2020, and Jan. 9, 2021, according the United States Attorney’s Office.
An AMBER Alert was issued after Mesko fled New York State to Pennsylvania with the victim on February 16, 2021.
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper spotted Mesko speeding and forcibly stopped the vehicle and arrested the 52-year-old.
New on WIVB.com
- Irondequoit holds town board meeting regarding school safety
- Stars of Tomorrow: Local students selected to represent Rochester
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he was ‘misled’ about police response to school shooting
- Rochesterian makes three straight Special Olympics
- Monroe County judge among group appointed to NYS Court of Claims