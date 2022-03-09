ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An indictment unsealed Tuesday upgraded charges handed out in a deadly robbery in Rochester last year.

Jennifer Shea is now facing a second degree murder charge in addition to burglary charges in the 1 degree, and robbery in the first degree. The charges against co-defendant Christopher Pate — a man previously assaulted by a Rochester Police Officer — remain the same.

According to officials, on April 7, 2021 Alicia Saladyga was assaulted and robbed around 1:30 a.m. in her hotel room on Mt. Read Blvd. She was hospitalized with injuries and died from her injuries two weeks later.

At the time, 43-year-old Christopher Pate and 44-year-old Jennifer Shea were arrested in connection to this incident.

Police officials say the results of the autopsy from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office determined the death of Saladyga to be a homicide.