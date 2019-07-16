Charges upgraded for woman arrested in Gates crash that injured 2 kids

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) —The driver in a crash that left two young children seriously injured was arraigned in Gates Town Court Tuesday afternoon, where her charges were upgraded, and new court paperwork alleges the crash occurred when the woman was trying to take a picture with her mobile phone while driving.

Letoya Palmo, 29, is now charged with two counts of second degree assault and two counts of second degree reckless endangerment. She was initially charged with reckless driving, moving from a lane unsafely, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, and two tickets for an unrestrained child.

Police say Palmo was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a wagon with two children in it, which was being carried by their father, on Lyell Avenue last Thursday.

According to officials, the wagon went under the car Palmo was driving upon impact, and was dragged about 50 feet under the car.

The children in the wagon, a 10-month-old and a 2-year-old, suffered serious injuries. They were taken to intensive care and are expected to survive, according to police. Their father was not struck.

New court paperwork (seen below) alleges that Palmo was not attending to her children in her car, as stated on the day of the crash, but rather lost control of her vehicle when she was attempting to take a photo with her phone while driving.

Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode released a statement Tuesday, saying in part:

“As the result of a forensic examination of Letoya Palmo’s cell phone, the investigation has revealed she was actually taking a photograph and videotaping at the time of the accident. The night of the crash, she stated she had been distracted by turning in her seat to address her two unrestrained children who were in the back seat. Police have discovered she was videotaping a ‘for rent sign’ that was on the corner of Lyell Avenue and Rossmore Street. We also have learned the car was not mechanically safe and the operation of the vehicle was reckless due to the condition of the car.”

Police say inside Palmo’s car at the time of the crash was her 1-year-old daughter, who was in a car seat in the front passenger seat, and her two sons, ages 5 and 7, who were unrestrained in the back seat.

Palmo is scheduled to return to court at 10:30 a.m. on July 22. Bail has been set at $10,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we had a crew at the arraignment and will continue to update this developing story.