Charges pending after Naloxone administered on driver in 104 rollover crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say charges are pending for a driver who was administered Naloxone following a rollover crash on 104 Monday night.

Officials say deputies responded to State Route 104, near Hudson Avenue, for a rollover crash involving one vehicle.

Police say the driver, and vehicle’s sole occupant, was unconscious and EMS administered Naloxone.

Authorities say the driver, who has not yet been identified, was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment, but police say the driver had no signs of injuries.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.