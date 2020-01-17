Narcan administered to driver facing charges after going unconscious on road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver is facing charges after he lost consciousness, struck a truck, and had to be given Narcan.

Rochester police officials say they responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Indiana Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 27-year-old Fairport man went off the road, and when a tow truck stopped to assist, the Fairport man’s vehicle went in reverse and struck the two truck at a low speed.

TWO separate opioid-related crashes tonight in #ROC. Driver from Fairport crashed on Atlantic, driver from Avon crashed on St. Paul. Both given Narcan by first responders. At lease one facing charges. #OpioidCrisis Watch @News_8 at 11 pic.twitter.com/ipOkWoR1qD — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) January 17, 2020

Police say the driver was unconscious, was administered Narcan, and eventually regained responsiveness.

The driver was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment and was later arrested for DWI as well as DWAI with drugs.

A similar situation occurred just 15 minutes prior on St. Paul Street.