Charges announced for man accused of stabbing RPD officer Denny Wright

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced charges Monday for the suspect who is accused of stabbing officer Denny Wright last Friday during an incident on Peck Street.

Keith Williams, 28 of Rochester, is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer. Officials say additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County Grand Jury.

Williams is accused of stabbing Wright in the face, lower body, and left eye in what officials called a “vicious attack”. Officer Wright, a 20-plus year veteran of the force, suffered “severe” injuries, and is still in the hospital.

An RPD officer tells me the officer stabbed today on Peck St. was stabbed multiple times about the head and could lose an eye. — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) October 5, 2019

Police say the officer had successful surgery at Rochester General Hospital, and is currently listed in serious, but stable condition.

During the altercation, the officer did fire his weapon once, but no one was struck.

Williams was taken into custody after being Tased. The suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning at Rochester City Court.

RPD deputy chief Mark Mura said bystanders intervened.

“I can’t state enough how important it was that those community members stepped up to help,” Mura said.

"Officer down! Officer down!" Take a listen to the scanners during an intense situation this afternoon in Rochester. A police officer was attacked by a suspect with a knife. The officer was hospitalized and the suspect was taken into custody. 🔊 #ROC pic.twitter.com/4buZ2FX7FF — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 4, 2019

Rochester police say the charges are the result of a “vicious attack” in which Williams “repeatedly stabbed officer Wright” in the face, left eye, and lower body.

RPD press release on charges

Officer Wright is a well-respected member of the RPD, not just for his long tenture, but also for his efforts in community outreach. In 2017, his wife Sonia Lagares-Wright, an RCSD teacher, was awarded with the Advantage Federal Credit Union Golden Apple. Officer Wright, and some of his colleagues, then went to a school to help lift the spirits of students by dancing with them.