ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Cato woman was arrested for DWI after she allegedly drove on the front lawn of an elementary school, police said.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, 40-year-old Sara J. Schumacher drove across the front of Cato Elementary School before striking a curb near the student pick-up area. According to deputies, a school resource officer removed the keys from the vehicle.

Schumacher, who was the parent of a student, was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, driving on a suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

No students were involved in the incident.

Schumacher was processed and released. She is due back in court on February 27, 2023.

