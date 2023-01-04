ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who police suspected in a Gates catalytic converter theft was arrested Wednesday, after investigators say he led them on a chase, crashed his car, and hid in a farm field.

According to the Gates Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the reported theft at Buffalo Road and Manitou Road around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the suspect fled in a dark gray Buick, which officers recognized from “previous incidents” in Gates.

Police gave chase through Gates, Ogden, and Chili, but lost the vehicle on Union Street at Chili Avenue.

While police were searching for the vehicle, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a crash on Chili Riga Center Road at Johnson Road in Riga. Police say one of the cars involved in that crash matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Two people in that car were seen fleeing into a nearby farm field after the crash.

Police set up a perimeter around the farm field, and with help from the MCSO K9 unit, found two people inside about a half-mile from the crash site.

Ronald Paniccia, 28, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, auto stripping, reckless driving, fleeing an officer, aggravated unlicensed operation, and a number of vehicle and traffic infractions.

Police say no one was injured.