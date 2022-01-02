Cash, phones stolen during armed robbery at Chili Ave. store in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after an armed robbery at a store on the city’s west side Sunday afternoon.

Officials say officers responded to the store on 599 Chili Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery.

Authorities say responding officers learned that a male suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at an employee of the store, and forced her to lay on the floor.

Police say the suspect then proceeded to steel cash, and mobile phones, before fleeing the store.

Officials say no injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

