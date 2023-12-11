ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The case of Timothy Williams returns to court Monday after a mistrial was declared last week.

The trial concluded last Wednesday with a mistrial due to jury misconduct. A new trial will begin on Monday.

Williams was accused of murdering and raping 14-year-old Wendy Jerome in 1984 after she left her home on Denver Street and was later found dead on Webster Avenue. Investigators said that Williams and Jerome did not know each other but lived in the same neighborhood.

Police identified Williams as a suspect decades later after familial DNA testing was allowed in the investigation. He was arrested and later indicted by a grand jury in September 2020.

The trial is expected to start Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.