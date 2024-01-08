ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man freed after spending decades in prison will appear in court Monday morning.

Michael Rhynes, a man who spent over 30 years in prison, is scheduled to appear for a status hearing at 9:30 a.m.

Back in 1986, Rhynes was convicted of murder and attempted robbery charges. He was accused of shooting and killing two men at a Lexington Avenue bar in September 1984. Rhynes faced a sentence of over 50 years to life in prison.

Court documents revealed that Rhynes was convicted based on testimony of Joe Smith and Roy Timmons, who both recanted their initial statements. Smith said he falsified statements to get a year off his sentence and Timmons said he lied to avoid going to prison and being away from his pregnant girlfriend.

Rhynes was released last December after his judgment was vacated. He will be back in court Monday morning.