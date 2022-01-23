Police investigate carjacking at gun point in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating following a carjacking Sunday night.

According to officials, around 5:40 p.m. responding officers were sent to Sheppler Street for an individual who had their car stolen at gunpoint.

Police say the crime occured on Lake Avenue and Stonewood Avenue where the victim was approached by a male with a gun. The victim was then ordered to drive his car to Sheppler Street where he was told to exit the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

