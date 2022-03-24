ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vehicle occupied by two adults and three young children was struck by gunfire on Webster Avenue late Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers were led to Bay Street following a ShotSpotter activation around 10:40 p.m. Once at the scene, officials located evidence of gunshots that had been fired in the area.

Investigators learned that a vehicle had been hit by bullets multiple times. The car was occupied by two adults, two 3-year-olds and a 1-year-old.

According to police, no-one inside the vehicle was injured. There are no suspects in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.