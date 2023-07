ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car struck a house on Jay Street with the suspects in the vehicle escaping the scene, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the crash caused minor damage to the home. Officers believe that the car was stolen, but it is currently unconfirmed.

No further information has been released and the suspects that left the scene were not caught. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

