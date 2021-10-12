Car stolen with baby inside, police chase ends in Irondequoit, child unharmed

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that a car was stolen on East Ridge Road with a three-month-old inside Tuesday afternoon. The child is not hurt, but still will be taken to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure.

RPD found the car running after a tip was called for the vehicle on the 300 block of East Ridge Road. The child was in the backseat when the car was taken.

The stolen care was eventually spotted by Ridge Rd. and Dewey Avenue, after search from multiple agencies.

After police attempted to stop the car, the driver fled, and “failed to navigate a turn at Pattonwood and St. Paul in Irondequoit.”

The child was removed safely and the suspect was taken into custody.