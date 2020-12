ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for a suspect after a car was stolen with a young girl inside.

According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen around 5:45 Monday evening on Central Park. The caller’s 12-year-old daughter was inside.

Officers found the vehicle within a minute, parked two blocks away. The child was still inside, and not harmed. Police say the suspect fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.