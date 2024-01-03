ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car drove into a building on Dewey Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to Rochester police.

Officers said they arrived at the building around 3 a.m. and saw a white SUV that went into the building and was stuck inside. Nobody was inside the building and the car was unoccupied. The structural integrity of the building is unknown and the car was left inside.

RPD said the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old woman, was found and was uninjured. She was issued a ticket for leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.