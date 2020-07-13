Car found in Hudson River related to missing person case

State Police have recovered a vehicle from the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie related to a 2008 missing person case.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WTEN) – State Police say they found a car in the Hudson River on July 8 in Poughkeepsie. State Police Under Water Recovery Team (URT) members were conducting sonar training operations and discovered a sunken vehicle approximately 75 feet from shore at a depth of about 24 feet. It was near Victor C. Waryas Park.

The vehicle has been identified as a blue 2001 Hyundai Accent. The vehicle has been determined to be related to a missing person case filed with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department in 2008.

Human remains were found in the vehicle. Positive identification of the remains and manner of death will be pending a full investigation.

URT members with the assistance of City of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the Troop K Forensic Investigation Unit (FIU) helped get the vehicle out of the water.