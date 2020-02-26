Driver in custody for DWI after car flips over, catches fire on Genesee Park Blvd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver is in custody for DWI after a car flipped over and caught fire in Rochester’s 19th Ward Tuesday.
Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to a 911 call around 9:15 pm for reports of a vehicle flipped. The driver of that vehicle is now in police custody.
Police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevy Impala east-bound on Genesee Park Boulevard when he left the roadway, striking both a parked car and a light pole.
As a result of the crash, the man’s car flipped over, and became engulfed in flames, according to police.
The driver of that Chevy Impala was able to exit the vehicle without injury, police say. However, he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure.
He is currently in police custody for DWI.