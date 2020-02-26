Driver in custody for DWI after car flips over, catches fire on Genesee Park Blvd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver is in custody for DWI after a car flipped over and caught fire in Rochester’s 19th Ward Tuesday.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to a 911 call around 9:15 pm for reports of a vehicle flipped. The driver of that vehicle is now in police custody.

Police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevy Impala east-bound on Genesee Park Boulevard when he left the roadway, striking both a parked car and a light pole.

As a result of the crash, the man’s car flipped over, and became engulfed in flames, according to police.

MVA on Genesee Park Blvd. One vehicle sitting on its side as a result (see picture). Ambulances and RPD on scene @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kS7vPFMpcy — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) February 26, 2020

The driver of that Chevy Impala was able to exit the vehicle without injury, police say. However, he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure.

He is currently in police custody for DWI.