ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman who was arrested for embezzlement is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

50-year-old Sarah Fantauzzi of Canandaigua will be in court at 2 p.m. for a preliminary hearing after New York State Police say she embezzled over $2 million from RES Exhibit Services while she worked there.

According to officials, RES Exhibit Services is a trade show exhibit manufacturer in the Rochester area. Fantauzzi was the executive vice president of the company.

No further information has been revealed by police, but RES says that they discovered that Fantauzzi was receiving income far exceeding her compensation agreement while they were preparing for their year-end taxes.

