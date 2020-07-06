Canandaigua woman arrested after attacking officer with a knife, igniting fireworks in car

Live Now
RPD Chief Singletary holds press conference after violent weekend with 10 shootings
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Canandaigua woman arrested after attacking officer with a knife, igniting fireworks in car

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua woman was arrested after police say she attacked a responding officer with a knife, violating a stay away order of protection, and igniting a box of fireworks while inside a vehicle.

Officials say 37-year-old Leslie Smith was arrested and charged with:

  • Arson in the third degree
  • Menacing a police officer
  • Aggravated family offense
  • Criminal contempt in the first degree
  • Criminal mischief in the second degree

According to the Canandaigua Police Department, officers were called to an address on Bristol Street for the report of a disturbance with two females fighting. Upon arrival, officers found Smith and another woman fighting.

In a statement, CPD said that while investigating, officers learned that Smith and a male were at the party together, and there was an active stay away order of protection between the two of them, as well as three young children who were also at the party, prohibiting Smith from having contact with them. 

When a sergeant went to speak with Smith, she had locked herself in a vehicle at the back of the residence. When the sergeant asked Smith to get out of the vehicle, she instead ignited a large box of fireworks which was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to CPD, the box quickly burst into flames which caused a fire and the vehicle filled with heavy smoke.

“Fearing for Smith’s life, the sergeant took immediate action and broke out the window, unlocked the vehicle and attempted to pull Smith from the burning vehicle. While attempting to extract Smith from the vehicle, she suddenly emerged from the vehicle armed with a knife and swung the knife at the officer.

The officer was able to avoid Smith. Smith then moved to the back yard of the residence and placed the knife to her throat, threatening to harm herself.  The sergeant, who is trained and certified in Crisis Intervention, engaged Smith in conversation for about 10 minutes and was able to get her to voluntarily drop the knife without harming herself.”

The vehicle was heavily damaged and the local fire department responded to extinguish the fire. Smith was taken to Thompson Hospital for her injuries sustained during the fire and was later taken to Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.

The sergeant sustained superficial cuts to his hand when breaking the car window and was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss