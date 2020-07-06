Canandaigua woman arrested after attacking officer with a knife, igniting fireworks in car

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua woman was arrested after police say she attacked a responding officer with a knife, violating a stay away order of protection, and igniting a box of fireworks while inside a vehicle.

Officials say 37-year-old Leslie Smith was arrested and charged with:

Arson in the third degree

Menacing a police officer

Aggravated family offense

Criminal contempt in the first degree

Criminal mischief in the second degree

According to the Canandaigua Police Department, officers were called to an address on Bristol Street for the report of a disturbance with two females fighting. Upon arrival, officers found Smith and another woman fighting.

In a statement, CPD said that while investigating, officers learned that Smith and a male were at the party together, and there was an active stay away order of protection between the two of them, as well as three young children who were also at the party, prohibiting Smith from having contact with them.

When a sergeant went to speak with Smith, she had locked herself in a vehicle at the back of the residence. When the sergeant asked Smith to get out of the vehicle, she instead ignited a large box of fireworks which was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to CPD, the box quickly burst into flames which caused a fire and the vehicle filled with heavy smoke.

“Fearing for Smith’s life, the sergeant took immediate action and broke out the window, unlocked the vehicle and attempted to pull Smith from the burning vehicle. While attempting to extract Smith from the vehicle, she suddenly emerged from the vehicle armed with a knife and swung the knife at the officer.

The officer was able to avoid Smith. Smith then moved to the back yard of the residence and placed the knife to her throat, threatening to harm herself. The sergeant, who is trained and certified in Crisis Intervention, engaged Smith in conversation for about 10 minutes and was able to get her to voluntarily drop the knife without harming herself.”

The vehicle was heavily damaged and the local fire department responded to extinguish the fire. Smith was taken to Thompson Hospital for her injuries sustained during the fire and was later taken to Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.

The sergeant sustained superficial cuts to his hand when breaking the car window and was treated at the scene.