ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua woman was arrested after New York State Police say she embezzled more than two-million dollars.

According to troopers, 50-year-old Sarah Fantauzzi embezzled $2,178,303 from her Rochester employer.

No additional information has been revealed as to her employer or how the missing money was discovered.

Fantauzzi was arrested Tuesday and was charged with first-degree grand larceny. She was taken to Monroe County Jail and was arraigned in court.

