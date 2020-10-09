Canandaigua police: Rochester man stole more than $30,000 from elderly person suffering from dementia

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua police arrested a Rochester man who they say stole more than $30,000 from an elderly man suffering from dementia.

Officials say 67-year-old Gordon King was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of grand larceny in the third degree.

Police say that between September 2014, and July 2019, King was entrusted with the care of an elderly individual who apparently suffers from dementia.

During this time, police say King systematically stole more than $30,000 from the victim.

King was taken to Ontario County Jail to await arraignment and an order of protection was requested on behalf of the victim.