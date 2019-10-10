Canandaigua PD searching for suspect after female attacked with baseball bat

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Canandaigua Police Department is asking for help from the public in connection to a recent assault.

Police say a female was struck several times with a baseball around 8:30 p.m. last Saturday in the area of Chapin Street and Bemis Street.

According to police, the suspect was wearing colored pants, a black hoodie, and a scarf covering their facial area.

Police say, after assaulting the victim, the suspect left on food and was heading southbound on Bemis Street.

Officials say the female sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or anyone with information regarding it, is asked to contact Detective Brownell of the Canandaigua PD at 585-396-5035 or email at JB@canandaiguanewyork.gov.