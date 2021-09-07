Canandaigua man with 2 prior DWI convictions arrested again felony DWI

CANANDAIGA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua police say a resident of the city who was previously convicted of DWI twice in the past decade is now facing new DWI charges.

Police say on August 17, around 8:45 p.m., 31-year-old Benjamin Carmel of Canandaigua was arrested for felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree following the report of a motor vehicle accident on Tillotson Street.

Police say officers determined Carmel was intoxicated and subsequently arrested. They then determined that Carmel had two prior DWI-related convictions within the past 10 years which led to the revocation of his license.

Police say Carmel was issued an appearance ticket to appear at City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.