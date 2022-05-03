CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua resident Todd Smith was sentenced to two-to-six years in prison, plus fines and surcharges, for his role in a fatal hit-and-run last fall, according to Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts.

Smith pleaded guilty in February to charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and DWI.

Smith was arrested in November, weeks after his car struck and killed 62-year-old Edwin Wesley, who was crossing South Main Street on a scooter in a marked crosswalk.

Prosecutors said Smith was operating his 1956 Ford green pick-up truck while in an intoxicated state when he struck Wesley and fled the scene without reporting the accident to the authorities. Mercy Flight took Wesley to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The pick-up truck involved in the accident was located by the Canandaigua Police Department on October 26, three days after the crash.