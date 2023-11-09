ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A registered sex offender from Canandaigua, N.Y. pleaded guilty to child porn Thursday, following a prior conviction for sexual abuse, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, in November 2021, a search warrant was executed at Brandon Hayward’s, 41, Canandaigua apartment, related to an investigation involving potential firearms offenses. During the search, several digital devices were seized from the residence, which were found to contain child pornography.

Further examination recovered several images of child pornography, as well as videos that Hayward produced via Skype, in 2017, involving a 16-year-old minor from another state. Hayward is a registered sex offender, following a 2000 conviction for sexual abuse in the first degree, according to prosecutors.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2024.