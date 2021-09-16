Canandaigua man charged with 100 counts of promoting obscene sex performance by a child

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man who was awaiting trial for predatory sexual assault against a child for an arrest earlier this year is now facing 100 counts of new charges.

Police say Frank Gulick Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with 100 counts of promoting obscene sex performance by a child.

Officials say it’s alleged that Gulick Jr. possessed several hundred images of child pornography.

Authorities say Gulick Jr. was previously arrested by Canandaigua police in May of this year and was on release awaiting trial.

Gulick Jr. was transported to the Ontario County Jail and to be held until arraignment, scheduled for Thursday.

Police say additional charges are pending.