Canandaigua man charged after bystander dies trying to intervene in jet ski accident

HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man has been arrested in connection to a May 16 incident where a bystander died trying to intervene during a jet ski accident.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office officials say 36-year-old Raymond Foster is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say the charge stems from the mid-May incident involving a jet ski crash that occurred on a private pond in the Town of Hopewell.

MORE | Bystander dies while responding to boat accident

“The male operating the jet ski was making several aggressive maneuvers and turns and at one point the jet ski actually rolled over on its side, ejecting the two off of the jet ski,” Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said last month.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies said 38-year-old Christopher Barber was part of a group of bystanders who witnessed the watercraft accident.

Deputies say Barber went to help the two occupants who were in the water, but suffered from a previous medical condition once he entered the water.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered that Barber was not conscious. Deputies removed Barber from the water and began performing CPR on him. Barber was taken to FF Thompson Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Foster, the operator of the jet ski, was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived to the scene and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. Deputies say the 8-year-old boy was initially unconscious, but was revived using CPR. Mercy Flight was called to transport the 8-year-old boy to Strong as well.

According to the police report, neither Foster or the 8-year-old boy were wearing flotation devices that are required when operating a personal watercraft.

Officials say Foster will appear in Hopewell Town Court at a later date to answer the charge.