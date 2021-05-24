Canandaigua man arrested for sexual assault against a child

Photo provided by the City of Canandaigua Police Department

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was arrested for one count of predatory sex assault against a child.

According to the City of Canandaigua Police Department, 42-year-old Frank Gulick, Jr. was arrested on Thursday.

Between August 2018 through December 2019, police say Gulick engaged in numerous sexual acts with a child while at a residence within the City of Canandaigua.

Gulick Jr. was processed without incident and transported to the Ontario County Jail where he is currently held without bail.