Canandaigua man arrested for sexual assault against a child

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by the City of Canandaigua Police Department

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was arrested for one count of predatory sex assault against a child.

According to the City of Canandaigua Police Department, 42-year-old Frank Gulick, Jr. was arrested on Thursday.

Between August 2018 through December 2019, police say Gulick engaged in numerous sexual acts with a child while at a residence within the City of Canandaigua.

Gulick Jr. was processed without incident and transported to the Ontario County Jail where he is currently held without bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss