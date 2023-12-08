ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following an investigation, a Canandaigua man was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for disseminating indecent material to a minor in the first degree.

According to Ontario County deputies, around November 7, 24-year-old Ryan P. Gilly sent a nude photo to a minor relative of his and tried to have the victim engage in an inappropriate relationship. He also was reported to have touched the minor’s chest on a separate date.

Gilly was taken into custody and transported to Ontario County Jail for pre-arraignment detention. He will appear before the Canandaigua Town Court at a later date.