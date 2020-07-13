Canandaigua man arrested for hate crime, sending threatening texts

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man was arrested on Friday for an alleged hate crime and sending threatening text messages.

50-year-old Michael Drake was arrested and charged with first degree criminal contempt and second degree harassment.

According to the Canandaigua Police Department, Drake sent a threatening text message to a female when there was an order of protection in place prohibiting him from having contact with the woman. “It is alleged that the message Drake sent to the female victim, who is African-American, contained racial slurs and threats of violence toward the victim and her children,” a release from the CPD said.

Drake was held at the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.